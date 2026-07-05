Khan marries Spratt signing register at Bandra home in Mumbai
Entertainment
Aamir Khan, 61, just got married to his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in a low-key celebration at his Bandra home in Mumbai.
The actor greeted paparazzi outside, while Gauri kept things private and skipped the cameras.
Their wedding portrait shows them signing the marriage register surrounded by close family.
Ambani Thackeray among guests, family central
About three guests attended, including big names like Mukesh Ambani and Raj Thackeray.
Family played a central role: Spratt's son stood between the couple, while Khan's son Azad and his mother Zeenat Hussain were right beside them.
Aamir and Gauri have been together for over two years before making it official; Khan has three children: Junaid, Ira, and Azad.