Khan marries Spratt signing register at Bandra home in Mumbai

Ambani Thackeray among guests, family central

About three guests attended, including big names like Mukesh Ambani and Raj Thackeray.

Family played a central role: Spratt's son stood between the couple, while Khan's son Azad and his mother Zeenat Hussain were right beside them.

Aamir and Gauri have been together for over two years before making it official; Khan has three children: Junaid, Ira, and Azad.