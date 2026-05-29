Khan mediating between Singh and Akhtar amid 'Don 3' fallout
Salman Khan is trying to calm things down between Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar after Ranveer's exit from Don 3 caused a major fallout.
With legal trouble brewing and the film's future uncertain, Salman has been talking to both sides, encouraging them to work things out for their own good, and for the sake of Bollywood.
Singh faces 45cr claim from Excel
Ranveer reportedly wanted a darker take on Don 3, which clashed with Farhan's vision for the film.
After leaving the project, Ranveer was hit with a ₹45 crore compensation demand from Excel Entertainment and even faced a non-cooperation order from FWICE.
While his team says they want to handle things privately with respect, it's clear that this behind-the-scenes drama has put both careers and the movie itself in a tough spot.