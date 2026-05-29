Khan mediating between Singh and Akhtar amid 'Don 3' fallout

Singh faces 45cr claim from Excel

Ranveer reportedly wanted a darker take on Don 3, which clashed with Farhan's vision for the film.

After leaving the project, Ranveer was hit with a ₹45 crore compensation demand from Excel Entertainment and even faced a non-cooperation order from FWICE.

While his team says they want to handle things privately with respect, it's clear that this behind-the-scenes drama has put both careers and the movie itself in a tough spot.