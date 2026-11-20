Khan Nayanthara bring 6 choreographers and coordinators to 'Monster' action
Salman Khan and Nayanthara are teaming up for Monster, and the film is going all out on action.
They've brought in a dream team of six action choreographers and stunt coordinators, including both foreign and Indian members, to level up the fight scenes.
Paidipally directs 'Monster' Eid 2027
Adding to the mix, Indian stunt pros Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu are also on board, bringing their signature style.
Directed by Telugu filmmaker Vamshi Paidipally and featuring Jackie Shroff and Arvind Swamy, Monster promises both family drama and blockbuster action.
It's set to hit theaters in Hindi on Eid 2027 (with Tamil and Telugu dubs).
Meanwhile, Salman's Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace arrives December 4 this year.