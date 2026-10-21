Khan of 'Delhi Belly' fighting deportation, Deo voices support
Entertainment
Imran Khan, known for Delhi Belly, is fighting a deportation notice after joining an October 10 protest against the chief election commissioner.
Authorities say he broke immigration rules and have asked him to leave India by October 28.
Now, his director Abhinay Deo has stepped up to support him.
Khan files Bombay HC plea
Deo shared that he's shocked by the situation and described Khan as a "genuine" and "extraordinary" person: "I know him."
Meanwhile, Khan has taken the case to the Bombay High Court, calling the notice "unconstitutional" and asking for protection from deportation while his plea is heard.