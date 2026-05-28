Khan pauses '3 Idiots' sequel for Gowariker's Amarnath biopic
Entertainment
Aamir Khan is hitting pause on the much-awaited 3 Idiots sequel so he can dive into a cricket biopic about Lala Amarnath, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.
The film will spotlight Amarnath's legacy and the iconic 1952 India-Pakistan Test series, with production set for late 2026 since the script is already good to go.
Sequel to '3 Idiots's pushed 2027
The 3 Idiots sequel is still stuck in the writing phase: Khan wants a tighter script and has asked for more changes, pushing filming to mid-2027.
For the Lala Amarnath movie, preproduction is underway: Khan plays Amarnath, Farhan Akhtar has a key role (and is also producing), and both stars are gearing up for some serious cricket training.