Khan pauses '3 Idiots' sequel for Gowariker's Amarnath biopic

Sequel to '3 Idiots's pushed 2027

The 3 Idiots sequel is still stuck in the writing phase: Khan wants a tighter script and has asked for more changes, pushing filming to mid-2027.

For the Lala Amarnath movie, preproduction is underway: Khan plays Amarnath, Farhan Akhtar has a key role (and is also producing), and both stars are gearing up for some serious cricket training.