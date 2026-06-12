Khan: 'Pehla Nasha' shot thrice, Jhulka finalized Jan 1992
Entertainment
Farah Khan just shared that Pehla Nasha, the classic song from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, had to be shot not once, but three different times because the film kept changing its female lead.
The final version with Ayesha Jhulka only came together in January 1992.
Nagma quit 4 days before shooting
Farah also mentioned they filmed without monitors or microphones, which made things pretty tough on set.
On top of that, director Mansoor Khan revealed actress Nagma quit just four days before shooting began, thinking her part wasn't big enough, a decision she later regretted.
Even with all these hurdles, Pehla Nasha still became a Bollywood favorite.