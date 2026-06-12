Khan: 'Pehla Nasha' shot thrice, Jhulka finalized Jan 1992 Entertainment Jun 12, 2026

Farah Khan just shared that Pehla Nasha, the classic song from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, had to be shot not once, but three different times because the film kept changing its female lead.

The final version with Ayesha Jhulka only came together in January 1992.