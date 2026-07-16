Khan plays blind samurai protecting girl in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan'
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan is stepping into the shoes of a blind samurai for Priyadarshan's new film Haiwaan.
His character uses sharp senses to protect a young girl, and Saif says it's one of his most exciting and challenging roles yet.
Khan stars with villainous Kumar
Directed by Priyadarshan, who Saif compares to Clint Eastwood for his focused style, the film also brings Saif back on screen with Akshay Kumar, who's playing a rare villainous role.
"We rarely did more than one take," Saif shared, adding that the intense story is a big shift from their usual on-screen camaraderie.