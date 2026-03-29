Khan plays visually impaired man in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' with Kumar

Priyadarshan praises Khan, confirms Mohanlal cameo

Priyadarshan shared how committed Saif is to the role, saying, "Every morning, he comes with 10 questions. Once that one doubt is cleared, he forgets the other nine, and says, 'Okay, I'm ready.' He's like a very cute [but] mature child."

The director also called working with both Saif and his favorite actor Mohanlal a real personal highlight, confirming Mohanlal will appear in the film but did not disclose his character.