Khan plays visually impaired man in Priyadarshan's 'Haiwaan' with Kumar
Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are joining forces in Haiwaan, a new horror-thriller from director Priyadarshan.
The film, based on his Malayalam hit Oppam, casts Saif as a visually impaired man caught in a murder mystery, with Akshay playing a key role and Mohanlal making a special cameo.
Haiwaan is set to hit theaters in August 2026.
Priyadarshan praises Khan, confirms Mohanlal cameo
Priyadarshan shared how committed Saif is to the role, saying, "Every morning, he comes with 10 questions. Once that one doubt is cleared, he forgets the other nine, and says, 'Okay, I'm ready.' He's like a very cute [but] mature child."
The director also called working with both Saif and his favorite actor Mohanlal a real personal highlight, confirming Mohanlal will appear in the film but did not disclose his character.