Khan poses at studio after 'Bigg Boss 20' comments
Entertainment
Salman Khan was spotted at a recording studio on Tuesday, just days after calling out paparazzi on Bigg Boss 20 for taking inappropriate pictures of celebrities and for trying to capture certain moments involving celebrities.
This time, though, he seemed in good spirits: he even paused to pose for the cameras.
Photographers thanked Khan and complimented him
Khan's recent comments about respecting celebrities' privacy seem to have made an impact.
The usually pushy photographers kept things polite during this encounter, thanking Salman and complimenting his look, a noticeable shift that was caught on video.
Khan has 'Maatrubhumi' and Paidipally film
Besides his public run-ins, Salman is busy with new films: Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace and an untitled action movie by Vamshi Paidipally.