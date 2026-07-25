Khan posts gym selfies after commenting on NEET paper leak
Entertainment
Salman Khan just dropped some gym selfies on Instagram with the caption, Jo darr gaya woh mar gaya (The one who is scared is dead), and fans are buzzing about what he meant.
This comes right after he spoke up about the NEET paper leak, reassuring students and parents to stay calm and saying he trusts PM Modi will take action.
Unfazed, Khan readies 'Maatrubhumi' Galwan film
Even with online chatter and memes about his looks, Salman isn't letting it distract him.
He's gearing up for his next film, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, showing he's still drawn to stories that matter.