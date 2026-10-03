Khan praises flydubai captain Smit Machchhar after midair attack

Salman Khan just gave major props to Captain Smit Machchhar of flydubai, who stayed cool under pressure during a scary midair incident.

On September 30, Machchhar's co-pilot attacked him while flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

Even after getting hurt, the captain managed to open the cockpit door so passengers could step in and help stop the attacker.

Salman shared on social media, "Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salutekarte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar," and later spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a video call conversation on Friday.