Khan praises Yadav's 30-year career, backs him amid ₹9cr case
Entertainment
Salman Khan has shown support for Rajpal Yadav, who's caught up in a ₹9 crore debt and check bounce case.
Taking to social media, Salman praised Rajpal's 30-year journey in the industry, saying, Rajpal bhai ka 30 saal ka career hai... unki valuehai... unka contribution hai, and added warmly, I know you'll get more work.
'Bhooth Bangla' set for April 17
After getting interim bail from Tihar Jail in February, the Delhi High Court confirmed that Rajpal won't have to return to custody.
Despite all this, he's staying focused on his new film Bhooth Bangla with Akshay Kumar and Tabu, set to hit theaters April 17 (with paid previews starting April 16).