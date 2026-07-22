Khan quits Grover biopic amid differences with director Mody
Entertainment
Aamir Khan has decided to leave the upcoming biopic on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover after hitting creative differences with director Rahul Mody.
The film, which was set to start shooting in March 2027 with Shraddha Kapoor already on board, is now searching for a new lead to play Grover.
Khan balancing Gowariker film, married Spratt
Khan's exit is a surprise since he was closely involved in shaping the script.
Meanwhile, he's keeping busy with a period drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and possibly a sequel to 3 Idiots.
On the personal front, Khan just married Gauri Spratt at his Mumbai home earlier this month.