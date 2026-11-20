Khan responds to trolling says 'Maatrubhumi' not about AI
Salman Khan has spoken up about the trolling around his new film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
At a Hyderabad event, he made it clear the movie isn't about flashy AI or VFX: it's really focused on soldiers and their stories.
He encouraged everyone to look past the tech talk and pay attention to what the film is actually saying.
Lakhia directs 'Maatrubhumi' Singh joins promotion
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, Maatrubhumi is about the story of a soldier.
Chitrangada Singh was at the Hyderabad event with Khan to promote the film.