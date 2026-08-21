Khan returns in action 'The Monster' with Mishra as composer
Entertainment
Salman Khan is back in action mode with The Monster, directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju.
The movie, once called SVC63, now has music duties handled by singer-composer Vishal Mishra, so expect some catchy tracks alongside the high-octane drama.
'The Monster' set for Eid 2027
Vishal Mishra isn't just composing; he's also singing the title track. This marks another team-up for him and Salman after his earlier collaboration on "Selfish" from Race 3.
Plus, Nayanthara joins Salman on screen for the first time, which has fans buzzing.
The Monster is set to release on Eid 2027, so mark your calendars!