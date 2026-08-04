Khan returns in Netflix's 'Adhure Hum Adhure Tum' romantic comedy
Entertainment
Imran Khan is making his comeback after 11 years away, starring in Netflix's Adhure Hum Adhure Tum.
Last seen in Katti Batti (2015), he describes the new film as a "grown-up romantic comedy" that matches where he is in life now.
The movie drops by the end of 2026.
Aslam reunites with Khan, Pednekar, Pirzada
This project brings Imran back together with director Danish Aslam: they last teamed up for Break Ke Baad (2010).
Bhumi Pednekar and Gurfateh Pirzada join him as co-stars. Imran says their shared experiences shaped the story: "It's just the film we should make 16 years later."
After films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Delhi Belly, this comeback feels personal for him: he calls it a film he "had to make."