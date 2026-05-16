Khan reveals he has never read a full movie script

Khan to play colonel in 'Maatrubhumi'

Up next, you'll catch him as an Indian Army Colonel in Maatrubhumi (formerly Battle of Galwan), opposite Chitrangda Singh. The film has reportedly dropped all references to China and Galwan Valley and is still waiting on a release date.

He's also teaming up with Nayanthara for SVC63, set for Eid 2027, and recently made waves with his fierce cameo in Raja Shivaji.