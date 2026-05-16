Khan reveals he has never read a full movie script
Entertainment
In a pretty unexpected reveal, Salman Khan shared that he's never read a full movie script in his entire career.
"I've written them, but I've never read them," he told Variety India, adding that he goes by the film's vibe and commercial appeal instead of getting into the nitty-gritty details.
Khan to play colonel in 'Maatrubhumi'
Up next, you'll catch him as an Indian Army Colonel in Maatrubhumi (formerly Battle of Galwan), opposite Chitrangda Singh. The film has reportedly dropped all references to China and Galwan Valley and is still waiting on a release date.
He's also teaming up with Nayanthara for SVC63, set for Eid 2027, and recently made waves with his fierce cameo in Raja Shivaji.