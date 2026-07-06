Khan reveals on Kothari food vlog the 2 are cousins
Entertainment
Turns out, Bollywood has some surprise family ties; Farah Khan just shared that she and actor Neelam Kothari are cousins!
The news came up during a YouTube food vlog at Neelam's place, where Farah explained, "Neelam's mother's sister is my aunt."
Kothari and Soni had prior marriages
The two also looked back on their early days, with Farah recalling being sent to Hong Kong for Neelam's first film to teach her dance, only to end up learning jazz ballet from Neelam instead.
On the personal front, both Neelam and her husband Samir Soni had previous marriages before finding happiness together.