Khan says 'Alliance' helped rebuild friendship with Sajdeh after divorce
Entertainment
Sohail Khan recently shared that being on the reality show Alliance gave him a chance to reconnect with his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh.
After their 2022 divorce, the show's setting helped them rebuild their friendship and have honest conversations, something Sohail says made a real difference.
Khan and Sajdeh continue co-parenting
Living together on Alliance brought them closer, Sohail said, "I am caring about her, she is caring about me... and it's so lovely."
Even after splitting up, they're still co-parenting their sons Nirvaan and Yohan, keeping family as their top priority.
The show is currently streaming on Prime Video.