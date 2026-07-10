Khan says cohosting 'Lock Upp' more intense than 'Bigg Boss'

Jail setup fuels 'Lock Upp' tensions

Farah points out that with 15 celebrities like Ram Kapoor and Shivangi Joshi locked in a high-pressure jail setup, the show gets real fast: alliances shift, secrets spill, and everyone faces tough choices.

She also loves working with Deshmukh, saying their friendship keeps things easy on set.

If you want to catch the action, new episodes drop on Netflix from Saturday through Thursday at 8pm.