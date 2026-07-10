Khan says cohosting 'Lock Upp' more intense than 'Bigg Boss'
Farah Khan, now co-hosting Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa Season 2 with Riteish Deshmukh, says the show is more emotionally intense than Bigg Boss.
While Bigg Boss is known for its drama and fights, Farah feels Lock Upp stands out because it's about redemption: contestants can flip from villain to hero, and those you couldn't stand, suddenly you will start liking them.
Jail setup fuels 'Lock Upp' tensions
Farah points out that with 15 celebrities like Ram Kapoor and Shivangi Joshi locked in a high-pressure jail setup, the show gets real fast: alliances shift, secrets spill, and everyone faces tough choices.
She also loves working with Deshmukh, saying their friendship keeps things easy on set.
If you want to catch the action, new episodes drop on Netflix from Saturday through Thursday at 8pm.