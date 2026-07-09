Khan says 'Dhurandhar' created clear before and after in Bollywood
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan says Aditya Dhar's film Dhurandhar has totally changed how he sees Bollywood.
In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, he described the industry as having a clear before Dhurandhar and after Dhurandhar era, pointing out how filmmakers are now taking bigger creative risks to match what audiences want.
Khan praises remixes and names projects
Khan called the film's remixes "fantastic" and loved that it ditched the usual item numbers for wedding-inspired performances, showing you can break the mold in both music and storytelling.
He also talked about embracing new influences to keep things fresh.
Up next, Saif will star alongside Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan (out September 11, 2026), and he's got a role in Netflix's Hum Hindustani too.