Khan says 'Dhurandhar' created clear before and after in Bollywood

Khan praises remixes and names projects

Khan called the film's remixes "fantastic" and loved that it ditched the usual item numbers for wedding-inspired performances, showing you can break the mold in both music and storytelling.

He also talked about embracing new influences to keep things fresh.

Up next, Saif will star alongside Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan (out September 11, 2026), and he's got a role in Netflix's Hum Hindustani too.