Khan says 'Dhurandhar' redefined songs' role in Indian cinema

'Dhurandhar' franchise grosses over ₹3,100cr

The franchise's music, by Shashwat Sachdev, mixes fresh tracks like Shararat and bold remixes such as Run Down the City - Monica.

Saif especially loved Shararat for reinventing wedding dance numbers without falling back on old item song tropes.

With over ₹3,100 crore at the box office across two films and Ranveer Singh leading a star-packed cast, Dhurandhar isn't just breaking records: it's setting new trends for Bollywood.