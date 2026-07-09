Khan says 'Dhurandhar' redefined songs' role in Indian cinema
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan thinks the Dhurandhar movies have totally changed how songs work in Indian cinema.
In his July 9 interview, he called it a "clear shift": songs now actually move the story forward instead of just being flashy add-ons.
He hopes more filmmakers will "wake up" to these creative possibilities.
'Dhurandhar' franchise grosses over ₹3,100cr
The franchise's music, by Shashwat Sachdev, mixes fresh tracks like Shararat and bold remixes such as Run Down the City - Monica.
Saif especially loved Shararat for reinventing wedding dance numbers without falling back on old item song tropes.
With over ₹3,100 crore at the box office across two films and Ranveer Singh leading a star-packed cast, Dhurandhar isn't just breaking records: it's setting new trends for Bollywood.