Khan says he doesn't know how to lie on 'Alliance'
Entertainment
Sohail Khan is stepping into the reality TV world with Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu and streaming new episodes daily at 12 noon on Prime Video.
He's a bit nervous about his honest approach, admitting, "I don't know how to lie, play games, or manipulate, so I feel like I'll be out in the first week."
'Alliance' stresses people and trust
For Khan, Alliance is less about winning challenges and more about people, trust, and adapting as things change.
He's excited to see how far staying true to himself can take him in a game where relationships shift quickly.
The show promises a fresh spin on reality TV by focusing on real human dynamics over typical competition drama.