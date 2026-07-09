Khan says 'Kartavya' Netflix release lacked justice for villain Dwivedi
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan isn't thrilled with how Kartavya wrapped up.
The film, finished three years ago but just released on Netflix, left him wishing for more closure, especially since the main villain, played by Saurabh Dwivedi, never really faced any consequences.
Saif shared that most people he spoke to liked the movie but wanted to see justice served.
Khan: delays hit 'Kartavya' 'Devara'
Saif also talked about how delays and missed creative chances made things tougher, not just for Kartavya, but for his recent film Devara, too.
He's hoping his future projects feel more meaningful, saying, "I want every next film to matter."