Khan says 'Kartavya' Netflix release lacked justice for villain Dwivedi Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Saif Ali Khan isn't thrilled with how Kartavya wrapped up.

The film, finished three years ago but just released on Netflix, left him wishing for more closure, especially since the main villain, played by Saurabh Dwivedi, never really faced any consequences.

Saif shared that most people he spoke to liked the movie but wanted to see justice served.