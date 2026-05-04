Khan says son hid identity while making acting debut independently Entertainment May 04, 2026

Aamir Khan just shared how his son Junaid is making his acting debut without leaning on the family name.

Aamir explained that Junaid didn't want any help, even hiding he was Aamir's son during auditions.

"No, I don't read Junaid's scripts. He doesn't even want me to interfere in his career," Aamir said.