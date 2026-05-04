Khan says son hid identity while making acting debut independently
Entertainment
Aamir Khan just shared how his son Junaid is making his acting debut without leaning on the family name.
Aamir explained that Junaid didn't want any help, even hiding he was Aamir's son during auditions.
"No, I don't read Junaid's scripts. He doesn't even want me to interfere in his career," Aamir said.
'Ek Din' out, reunites Khan producers
Junaid studied theater in Los Angeles, acted in plays for a year, and started a theater in Mumbai before landing his first film role, all without using his dad's influence.
His latest movie, Ek Din (with Sai Pallavi), is out now and marks a reunion for Aamir and Mansoor Khan as producers.