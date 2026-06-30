Khan says 'Welcome to the Jungle' made on 115-125cr budget

'Welcome to the Jungle' rights 120cr

Khan shared that most of the budget was covered even before release, thanks to ₹120 crore from OTT and music rights.

According to a report, production costs took up ₹60 crore and cast fees were ₹35 crore; Akshay Kumar chose profit-sharing over his usual upfront fee.

Managing nearly 900 people on set every day (plus parking for 50 vanity vans!) wasn't easy, but despite all that hustle, the movie has already crossed ₹100 crore at the global box office since hitting theaters recently.