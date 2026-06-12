Khan seeks injunction against 'Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy'
Entertainment
Salman Khan has gone to the Delhi High Court, asking it to stop the release of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy.
He says the film is based on his 1998 blackbuck case and that its promos use a lookalike wearing his trademark bracelet.
The court is scheduled to hear the interim injunction application.
Khan alleges image and identity misuse
Khan believes the film could hurt his reputation and even impact ongoing legal proceedings.
He's also accused the makers of using his image and identity without permission, just to cash in on his fame.
To protect himself, he wants all production and promotional activities for the movie paused until things are sorted out in court.