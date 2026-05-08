Khan sells 1,369sqft Runwal Elegante apartment in Lokhandwala for 6.5cr

Khan bought Jogeshwari flat for 2.78cr

Runwal Elegante is a popular high-rise near Infiniti Mall, known for attracting professionals and people from the entertainment world.

Earlier this year, Arbaaz bought a new place in Autograph Residency, Jogeshwari West for ₹2.78 crore, also with two parking spots, showing he's been pretty active on Mumbai's real estate scene lately.