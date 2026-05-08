Khan sells 1,369sqft Runwal Elegante apartment in Lokhandwala for 6.5cr
Entertainment
Arbaaz Khan just sold his 1,369-square-foot apartment in Runwal Elegante, Lokhandwala, Andheri West for ₹6.5 crore.
The deal was registered on May 5, 2026, and came with two car parking spots; buyers paid an extra ₹39 lakh in stamp duty.
Khan bought Jogeshwari flat for 2.78cr
Runwal Elegante is a popular high-rise near Infiniti Mall, known for attracting professionals and people from the entertainment world.
Earlier this year, Arbaaz bought a new place in Autograph Residency, Jogeshwari West for ₹2.78 crore, also with two parking spots, showing he's been pretty active on Mumbai's real estate scene lately.