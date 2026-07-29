Khan sells 758 sq ft Bandra flat for 3.5cr

The buyers paid about ₹46,000 per square foot, plus a stamp duty of ₹21 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.

Salman's no stranger to real estate: last year he sold another Bandra apartment for ₹5.35 crore and recently got the green light to build a residential tower near his Galaxy Apartments home.

Bandra West remains a favorite address for Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha too.