Khan sells 758 sq ft Bandra flat for 3.5cr
Entertainment
Salman Khan just sold his 758-square-foot apartment in Mumbai's celeb hotspot Bandra West for ₹3.5 crore.
He originally bought this Shiv-Asthan Heights flat back in 2015 for ₹2.88 crore.
The sale was officially registered on July 9, 2026.
Khan active in Bandra real estate
The buyers paid about ₹46,000 per square foot, plus a stamp duty of ₹21 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000.
Salman's no stranger to real estate: last year he sold another Bandra apartment for ₹5.35 crore and recently got the green light to build a residential tower near his Galaxy Apartments home.
Bandra West remains a favorite address for Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Rekha too.