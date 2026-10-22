Khan sells 797 sqft Bandra West flat for 4.11cr
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan just sold his 797-square-foot apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹4.11 crore.
The deal closed on October 19, 2026, and even came with two open parking spots.
Fun fact: This apartment was originally part of a 6,000-square-foot carpet-area unit spanning two higher floors of Hi-Cons Residency that Saif bought back in 2007 and later split into three separate apartments.
Khan leases 2 Andheri-Kurla spaces 22.76L/mo
Beyond this sale, Saif has two commercial spaces on Andheri Kurla Road that he leased out to Durva Fintech for ₹22.76 lakh a month starting in May this year. The lease was officially registered in September.
On the home front, he lives with his family in a spacious over 6,500-square-foot apartment at Satguru Sharan, which he picked up in 2012 for ₹23.50 crore.