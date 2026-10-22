Khan sells 797 sqft Bandra West flat for 4.11cr

Saif Ali Khan just sold his 797-square-foot apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai, for ₹4.11 crore.

The deal closed on October 19, 2026, and even came with two open parking spots.

Fun fact: This apartment was originally part of a 6,000-square-foot carpet-area unit spanning two higher floors of Hi-Cons Residency that Saif bought back in 2007 and later split into three separate apartments.