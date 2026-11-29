Khan shares 'Rang Kesari' honoring soldiers in 'Maatrubhumi' India-China video
Salman Khan shared "Rang Kesari," a new song from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace.
Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Meet Bros, the track is all about honoring the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers.
The music video shows Khan in action at the India-China border, adding some serious intensity.
Lakhia directs 'Maatrubhumi' releasing December 4
"Rang Kesari" fits right into Maatrubhumi's patriotic vibe, joining earlier songs that sparked mixed reviews: some loved the national pride, while others weren't fans of certain lyrics and portrayals.
Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Khan himself, Maatrubhumi hits theaters on December 4 and will go head-to-head with Eetha at the box office.