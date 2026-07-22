Khan shares school photo, backs NEET protesters, urges education fixes
Entertainment
Salman Khan has shown his support for students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak, sharing a nostalgic school photo and applauding their discipline.
He urged everyone to keep the focus on fixing education, not letting politics take over the movement.
Khan saddened, public figures support students
Khan said he was saddened by reports of injuries during the Chalo Sansad march and hopes the government will genuinely listen to students' concerns.
Other public figures like Mika Singh have also voiced their support for the students and education reform advocate Sonam Wangchuk.