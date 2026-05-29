Khan skips 'Jailer 2' cameo over 'King' schedule, Roshan approached
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan has had to skip his cameo in Rajinikanth's much-awaited Jailer 2 because of his packed schedule with King. Now, the makers are reaching out to Hrithik Roshan to fill in.
With Nelson Dilipkumar directing, Jailer 2 follows up on the blockbuster success of the first film and is already creating a buzz.
'Jailer 2' to release September 11
Jailer 2 is set for release on September 11, opening ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi.
The team wrapped filming in April and celebrated with a cake-cutting party.
Photos and videos from the wrap-up celebration have only amped up fan excitement for this sequel.