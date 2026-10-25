Khan skips Punjab project launch citing threats from Bishnoi gang
Entertainment
Salman Khan just announced a luxury residential project in Punjab, teaming up with GB Realty and Jacob & Co.
The project carries his name, but Salman skipped the launch event, sending a video message instead, reportedly because of safety concerns linked to threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Khan's ₹2,500cr Punjab project, Bandra permission
This massive ₹2,500 crore development will have six towers offering 3- and 4-BHK apartments.
Earlier hints like "SK Towers" showed Salman's involvement.
He's also got permission for a new six-storey, sea-facing residential building at Chimbai in Bandra, Mumbai, close to his long-time residence at Galaxy Apartments.
Even with security worries and film shoots keeping him busy, this Punjab launch is a big move for his real estate portfolio.