Khan starts filming 'SVC63' with Paidipally at Mumbai pooja
Entertainment
Salman Khan has kicked off filming for his next big project, tentatively called SVC63, with director Vamshi Paidipally.
The movie started rolling in Mumbai with a traditional pooja ceremony, marking the first time Khan and Paidipally are working together.
Fans got a treat as Salman made his entrance to the tune of his famous line, Swagath nahi karoge hamara.
Nayanthara joins Khan in 'SVC63'
Nayanthara is joining Salman on screen for the first time, bringing plenty of excitement to this action-packed drama.
Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is aiming for a 2027 release.
Meanwhile, Salman will also be seen soon in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.