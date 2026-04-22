Khan starts filming 'SVC63' with Paidipally at Mumbai pooja

Nayanthara joins Khan in 'SVC63'

Nayanthara is joining Salman on screen for the first time, bringing plenty of excitement to this action-packed drama.

Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film is aiming for a 2027 release.

Meanwhile, Salman will also be seen soon in Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, based on the 2020 Galwan Valley clash.