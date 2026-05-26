Khan starts shooting 'Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market' in Siliguri

Khan praises Malayalam cinema's emotional authenticity

Babil says he loves the emotional depth and authenticity of Malayalam cinema, describing it as a cherished space for storytelling.

He feels working with Janardhanan and the talented cast is pushing him to grow both professionally and personally.

"I've always wanted to be part of stories that leave a lasting impact and challenge me to evolve not just as an actor, but also as a person. This film gives me exactly that opportunity." He shared, hoping this experience opens up more creative opportunities ahead.