Khan steps back from 'Jailer 2' cameo for 'King' commitments
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to make a special appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, but that's now up in the air because his own film, King, is keeping him busy.
With SRK stepping back, the team is planning quick patchwork shoots with Rajinikanth on June 8 or 9, 2026.
Still, Jailer 2 is expected to hit theaters on September 4, 2026, which also happens to be Krishna Jayanthi, a double treat for fans.
Sun Pictures 'Jailer 2' leak warning
A video from Jailer 2 recently leaked online, leading Sun Pictures to warn fans not to share it or risk getting their accounts restricted. Their anti-piracy squad is already working to take down the leak.
Despite these bumps, excitement around the film remains high thanks to its star cast and action-packed vibe.