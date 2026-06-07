Khan steps back from 'Jailer 2' cameo for 'King' commitments Entertainment Jun 07, 2026

Shah Rukh Khan was supposed to make a special appearance in Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, but that's now up in the air because his own film, King, is keeping him busy.

With SRK stepping back, the team is planning quick patchwork shoots with Rajinikanth on June 8 or 9, 2026.

Still, Jailer 2 is expected to hit theaters on September 4, 2026, which also happens to be Krishna Jayanthi, a double treat for fans.