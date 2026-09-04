Khan teases sending Mundhe over Bandra cafe hygiene on Instagram
Salman Khan just dropped a fun reminder on Instagram for his friend Savio's cafe, The Tuck Shop at Savio's in Bandra.
He joked about needing a coffee refill and told them to keep up their quality, prices, and especially hygiene, teasing that if they slip up, he'll "send HIM," a playful nod to Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe.
Mundhe oversees over 3,000 food inspections
Commissioner Mundhe has been cracking down hard on food safety since May 2026, with over 3,000 inspections and nearly 165 licenses suspended for bad hygiene or adulteration.
He recently said, "I think for a healthy nation, healthy people are important. For healthy people, healthy food and medicine are important. And for that, regulators need to work toward that goal" making it clear he means business when it comes to clean food.