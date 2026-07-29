Khan to cameo on 'Alliance' supporting brother after Sajdeh exit
Salman Khan is set to drop by Amazon Prime Video's reality show Alliance for a one-hour cameo, showing some brotherly support for Sohail, who's currently competing.
The news follows the emotional exit of Sohail's ex-wife Seema Sajdeh, who joined as a wildcard but asked to be eliminated and was chosen over Daisy Shah, while Sohail remains in the game.
Sajdeh asked Tandon to evict her
Seema asked fellow contestant Kushal Tandon to evict her, and he chose to eliminate her over Daisy Shah, and during her farewell, Sohail admitted he was sad about their separation and doubted they'd get this kind of time together again.
Salman's visit is meant to lift Sohail's spirits as he faces a tough phase in the competition.
Kemmu hosts 'Alliance' daily 12pm.
Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance streams daily at 12pm
Besides Sohail, names like Kushal Tandon, Ruhee Dosani, and Aly Goni are also in the mix.
Salman's cameo is expected to boost Sohail's morale during a crucial phase.