Khan to make Malayalam debut in 'Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market' Entertainment May 13, 2026

Babil Khan, known as Irrfan Khan's son and for his own rising career, is gearing up for his first Malayalam movie, Gandhi Bazar Sunday Market.

Directed by Babu Janardhanan, the film brings together a talented cast including Aparna Balamurali and Deepak Parambol.

The crew features Fazil Nazer on camera, Sooraj E.S. as editor, and music by Nandhagopan V.

Filming kicks off soon, so it's a fresh start for Babil in regional cinema.