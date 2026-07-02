Khan to marry Spratt at Bandra home July 5
Entertainment
Aamir Khan is getting married!
The Bollywood star will tie the knot with his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in a small ceremony at his Bandra home in Mumbai on July 5.
It's all about keeping things simple and close-knit, with just family and close friends invited.
Khan Spratt register marriage at home
Before the wedding, Aamir and Gauri will officially register their marriage at home.
Their kids, Junaid, Ira, Azad, and Gauri's son, will play key roles in the ceremony.
Aamir shared that he feels "settled" with Gauri, adding, "I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together."