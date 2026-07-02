Khan to marry Spratt at Bandra home July 5

Khan Spratt register marriage at home

Before the wedding, Aamir and Gauri will officially register their marriage at home.

Their kids, Junaid, Ira, Azad, and Gauri's son, will play key roles in the ceremony.

Aamir shared that he feels "settled" with Gauri, adding, "I am at peace. Gauri and I are serious about each other and we are in a very committed space. We are partners, we are together."