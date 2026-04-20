Khan to portray Grover with Kapoor joining new biopic
Entertainment
Aamir Khan is reportedly gearing up to play Ashneer Grover in a new biopic, with Shraddha Kapoor reportedly joining as the female lead.
The movie, coming after Khan's 2025 release Sitaare Zameen Par, will dive into Grover's eventful journey from startup fame to TV personality.
Kapoor picked early for script changes
The film is still in preproduction, but buzz says Shraddha was picked early so she could keep up with script changes.
While the director hasn't been officially named, rumors point to Kapoor's rumored partner possibly leading the project.
Grover, who wrote the hit book Doglapan and became a household name on Shark Tank India, had confirmed on Twitter that his story is heading to the big screen.