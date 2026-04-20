Khan to portray Grover with Kapoor joining new biopic

Kapoor picked early for script changes

The film is still in preproduction, but buzz says Shraddha was picked early so she could keep up with script changes.

While the director hasn't been officially named, rumors point to Kapoor's rumored partner possibly leading the project.

Grover, who wrote the hit book Doglapan and became a household name on Shark Tank India, had confirmed on Twitter that his story is heading to the big screen.