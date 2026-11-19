Khan to start Raj-DK superhero film April 2027 after 'Monster'
Salman Khan is gearing up to shoot his much-awaited superhero movie with filmmaker duo Raj-DK, starting April 2027.
The project was pushed from January because he's still busy filming Monster with Nayanthara and director Vamshi Paidipally.
Khan finishing 'Monster' in January
Before donning the superhero cape, Salman needs to finish Monster and promote Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, which hits theaters December 4.
He'll squeeze in some final action scenes for Monster in January so everything's ready for its Eid release, then it's full focus on his new superhero role.