Khan told to leave India after joining Mumbai satirical protest

Actor Imran Khan has been told to leave India by October 28, after joining a satirical protest in Mumbai organized by the Cockroach Janta Party.

Filmmaker Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, called out the situation on Instagram with a pointed "Wah, now it's Mumbai Police?"

Imran is a US citizen with an OCI card and was briefly detained during the protest but released the same day.