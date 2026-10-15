Khan told to leave India after joining Mumbai satirical protest
Entertainment
Actor Imran Khan has been told to leave India by October 28, after joining a satirical protest in Mumbai organized by the Cockroach Janta Party.
Filmmaker Kiran Rao, Aamir Khan's ex-wife, called out the situation on Instagram with a pointed "Wah, now it's Mumbai Police?"
Imran is a US citizen with an OCI card and was briefly detained during the protest but released the same day.
Khan to challenge in Bombay HC
Imran isn't backing down: he plans to challenge the notice in Bombay High Court soon. His legal team is already preparing an appeal.
Actor Saba Azad also weighed in online, calling the notice "absolute BS."
More updates on his legal battle are expected soon.