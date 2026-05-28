Khan unveils black-and-white 'Main Hoon' video from 'Maatrubhumi' with Singh
Entertainment
Salman Khan just unveiled a new, black-and-white version of Main Hoon from his upcoming film Maatrubhumi.
The video pairs him with Chitrangda Singh and leans into themes of love and separation, swapping out the original's colorful visuals for something more stripped-back and emotional.
'Maatrubhumi' postponed, Lakhia's new 'Main Hoon'
The original Main Hoon, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayan Lall, told the heartfelt story of a soldier's family facing both joy and sacrifice. This new version adds extra depth to those feelings.
Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, is still waiting on a release date after being postponed from April 17, but Main Hoon gives us a glimpse into its emotional heart.