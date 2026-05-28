Khan unveils black-and-white 'Main Hoon' video from 'Maatrubhumi' with Singh

'Maatrubhumi' postponed, Lakhia's new 'Main Hoon'

The original Main Hoon, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayan Lall, told the heartfelt story of a soldier's family facing both joy and sacrifice. This new version adds extra depth to those feelings.

Maatrubhumi, directed by Apoorva Lakhia and inspired by the 2020 Galwan Valley clash, is still waiting on a release date after being postponed from April 17, but Main Hoon gives us a glimpse into its emotional heart.