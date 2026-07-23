Khan urges NEET-UG students home, says authorities taking issue seriously
Entertainment
Salman Khan has reached out to students protesting the alleged NEET-UG paper leak, asking them to head home for their safety.
He reassured everyone that authorities are taking the issue seriously, writing, "The students are at top priority... so they need not worry and have their parents worried for them."
Khan urges Wangchuk to end fast
Salman also pointed out that the prime minister had tweeted and expressed confidence the PM will take strict action, encouraging students to trust that things will be handled.
He didn't forget activist Sonam Wangchuk either, who's on a hunger strike, and gently asked him to end his fast: "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this... If u want, will send u food from home (sic)."