Khan, Vaidya call on media to spotlight Wangchuk hunger strike
Ayesha Khan (from Dhurandhar) and Omi Vaidya, familiar faces from 3 Idiots, are speaking up for Sonam Wangchuk, who's been on a hunger strike in Delhi for several weeks.
Wangchuk is protesting, but his health is getting worse: reports mention significantly low blood sugar.
Both actors want the media to pay more attention to what's happening.
Khan urges paparazzi, Vaidya praises Wangchuk
Khan urged paparazzi and media outlets on Instagram to help spread awareness, saying, "Only you can make people aware of what's happening in the country."
Vaidya called Wangchuk's work "incredible stuff" and warned about the risks of his ongoing hunger strike.
He even referred to Wangchuk as "Phunsukh Wangdu" (his character's inspiration in 3 Idiots), encouraging everyone to look up his achievements and stressing that this protest really matters.