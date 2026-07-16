Khan wins Supreme Court nod for 2-floor Mannat expansion
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan just got the Supreme Court's nod to add two more floors to his famous Mumbai home, Mannat.
The court dismissed a legal challenge, clearing the way for this major upgrade.
SRK bought Mannat back in 2001 for ₹18 crore. Today, it's valued at around ₹300 crore.
Khan fans gather annually at Mannat
Mannat isn't just a celebrity address: it's practically a pilgrimage spot for SRK fans.
Every year on his birthday and Eid, crowds gather outside hoping for a wave or smile from the superstar himself.
These moments have turned Mannat into a true symbol of fandom and Khan's journey from newcomer to global icon.