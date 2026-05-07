Khandelwal 'Tum Ho Naa' admits missing mother's ovarian cancer signs
Entertainment
Actor Rajeev Khandelwal got real on the show Tum Ho Naa, sharing how he missed the early signs of his mom's ovarian cancer, like back pain, bloating, and loss of appetite.
He said, "Main kaafi hadh tak khud ko gunehagaar samajhta hoon, kyunki mummy ko jo symptoms hue thein, tab mein samajh nahi paaya. ", reflecting on her 18-month battle before she passed away in 2018.
Khandelwal urges Indian women get checked
Rajeev dedicated his story to Indian women, urging everyone not to ignore ongoing symptoms like back pain or bloating.
I couldn't save my mother but you can protect the women around you, he shared.
His main message: don't wait, get checked, and encourage those you care about to do the same.