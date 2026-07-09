Khanna backs Chamola's bisexuality after 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'

Chamola thanks Khanna for support

Khanna's open-minded response meant a lot to Chamola, who thanked him for accepting her truth.

The two have been apart for a year but are still working through their split.

On the show, Khanna visited during visiting hours, shared a heartfelt poem with Chamola, and greeted her warmly with Band baja di aapne meri ("You've really shaken things up").

Earlier episodes also saw Chamola talk about past same-sex relationships and being called "unlucky in love" by a friend.