Khanna backs Chamola's bisexuality after 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'
Actor Gaurav Khanna is standing by his wife, Akanksha Chamola, after she came out as bisexual on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.
Even though the couple is separated and heading for divorce, Khanna showed support on the show, saying, "If you like someone, you should do so wholeheartedly."
Chamola thanks Khanna for support
Khanna's open-minded response meant a lot to Chamola, who thanked him for accepting her truth.
The two have been apart for a year but are still working through their split.
On the show, Khanna visited during visiting hours, shared a heartfelt poem with Chamola, and greeted her warmly with Band baja di aapne meri ("You've really shaken things up").
Earlier episodes also saw Chamola talk about past same-sex relationships and being called "unlucky in love" by a friend.